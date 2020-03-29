Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.35. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WOR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Featured Story: Oversold

Earnings History for Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit