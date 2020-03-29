Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IMV (NYSE:IMV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV (NYSE:IMV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of IMV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of IMV from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMV currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.96.

NYSE:IMV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. 124,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,098. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. IMV has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IMV stock. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. First City Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of IMV at the end of the most recent quarter.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

