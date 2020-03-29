Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

INSG has been the subject of several other reports. National Securities upgraded Inseego from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Inseego from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Inseego from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Inseego from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.07.

INSG stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,726,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,524. Inseego has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $619.02 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Inseego’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Inseego during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inseego by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Inseego by 6,363.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Inseego during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

