1,217 Shares in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,304,000. iShares US Utilities ETF makes up 0.3% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth about $475,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,074,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU traded up $4.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.42. 105,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,978. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.07. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $109.28 and a 52-week high of $177.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $1.1087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from iShares US Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

iShares US Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.