12,563 Shares in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Bought by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,731,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $925,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $44,191,000. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UTX traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,560,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117,786. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.51 and a 200 day moving average of $140.26. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

