12,989 Shares in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Bought by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Altria Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,026 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,429,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

MO stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.31. 18,348,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,297,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.57. The company has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

