147,679 Shares in Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Acquired by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 147,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000. Joint comprises about 0.8% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Joint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,174,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Joint by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management lifted its position in Joint by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 177,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 17,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Joint by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Joint by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Joint alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JYNT. ValuEngine raised shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Joint from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Joint from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Joint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 42,318 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $570,446.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jake Singleton purchased 1,851 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $25,266.15. In the last three months, insiders have bought 210,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,189. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

JYNT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.66. 207,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Joint Corp has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Joint had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 92.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Joint Corp will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.