1,514 Shares in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $16.97 on Monday, hitting $178.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,670,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,500. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

