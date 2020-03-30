1,779 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Purchased by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after acquiring an additional 699,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,057,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,776,660,000 after purchasing an additional 167,659 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,117 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.93.

HON stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.75. 5,034,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,189,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.60. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.