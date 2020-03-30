1,816 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,848,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,149,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,744,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,232,000 after buying an additional 750,775 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,545,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,270 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,425,000 after buying an additional 1,057,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,270,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,284,000 after buying an additional 83,937 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.45. 3,603,028 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.4104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

