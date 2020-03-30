19,677 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Acquired by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,000. Facebook makes up approximately 1.3% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. FMR LLC grew its position in Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Facebook by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,275,066,000 after acquiring an additional 781,073 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Pivotal Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.31.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,982.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,067 shares of company stock worth $17,392,181 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $9.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.95. 22,485,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,165,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.75.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

