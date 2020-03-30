2,059 Shares in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,533,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ameren by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,236,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,016,545,000 after buying an additional 379,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,405,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,158,000 after purchasing an additional 696,458 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,193,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,995,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,274,000 after purchasing an additional 43,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,861,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,948,000 after acquiring an additional 705,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.91.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.17. 2,388,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,982. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.75.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

