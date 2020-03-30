20,797 Shares in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Purchased by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.00. 23,426,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,231,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average is $54.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.32.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

