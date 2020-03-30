3,921 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Acquired by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,491,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,993,000 after purchasing an additional 269,156 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 131,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Marshfield Associates lifted its position in Fastenal by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 3,057,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,983,000 after purchasing an additional 262,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.80. 5,479,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,733,822. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average of $35.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.