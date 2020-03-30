4,092 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Bought by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.35. 1,465,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,089. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.25. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.9467 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

