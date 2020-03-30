4,933 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Acquired by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,031,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,072,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,886,000.

VOT traded up $3.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,168. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

