5,100 Shares in Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,980,000. Associated Capital Group makes up about 0.3% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. 11.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli purchased 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $52,018.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mario J. Gabelli purchased 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,814.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,702 shares of company stock valued at $173,543 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

AC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE AC traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.86. 6,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,726. The stock has a market cap of $648.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.80. Associated Capital Group Inc has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $65.46.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.