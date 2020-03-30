63,354 Shares in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Acquired by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,000. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,070,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $48.56. 822,643 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.11.

