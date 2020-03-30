6,465 Shares in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Acquired by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 354.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 487,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,445,000 after purchasing an additional 380,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Brooks Automation by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,277,000 after buying an additional 200,716 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,276,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Brooks Automation by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 168,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after buying an additional 96,303 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

BRKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

NASDAQ BRKS traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $30.53. 716,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,425. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.40.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 53.68% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,032,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,631.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $255,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,105.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,588 shares of company stock worth $3,719,601. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.