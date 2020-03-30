Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Upgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $89.00 price objective on the technology infrastructure company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AKAM. B. Riley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,335,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,620. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $103.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,523.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,093,401.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,807.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,395 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,048,000 after buying an additional 448,348 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,617,577 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $226,106,000 after buying an additional 97,301 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $218,847,000 after buying an additional 60,934 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $147,267,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $140,283,000 after buying an additional 430,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.