Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has a $335.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $301.98.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $7.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $254.81. The company had a trading volume of 41,929,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,953,232. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.24 and a 200 day moving average of $270.87. Apple has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,105.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $3,309,000. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $3,530,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $2,340,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $6,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Analyst Recommendations for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

