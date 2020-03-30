Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) PT Lowered to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARAV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aravive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aravive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aravive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aravive in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aravive presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.10.

NASDAQ:ARAV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 91,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,619. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $85.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.38. Aravive has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts predict that Aravive will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aravive by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 37,358 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its position in Aravive by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 576,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after buying an additional 133,333 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Aravive by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 15,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

