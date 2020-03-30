Bank of America Lowers Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $115.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra cut Caterpillar from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.11.

CAT traded up $6.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.71. 5,724,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,697,254. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.93 and a 200 day moving average of $134.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

