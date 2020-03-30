Barclays Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Barclays restated their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a $268.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $7.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $254.81. 41,929,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,953,232. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.24 and its 200-day moving average is $270.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1,105.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

