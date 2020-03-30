Barclays Reiterates “Hold” Rating for PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $9.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PG&E from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PG&E from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.72.

Shares of PG&E stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,764,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,373,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PG&E has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. PG&E had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($13.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PG&E will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PG&E by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,113,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,137,000 after purchasing an additional 130,277 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Attestor Capital LLP raised its position in PG&E by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Attestor Capital LLP now owns 11,018,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,185,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in PG&E by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 907,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 18,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in PG&E by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

