Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Cut to $109.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAT. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.11.

NYSE:CAT traded up $6.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.71. 5,724,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,697,254. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

