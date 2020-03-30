Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 1.0% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $17,296,742,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $671,482,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 519.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,001 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $131,844,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,673 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $44.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,447,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,517,720. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.18.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

