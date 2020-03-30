ETFs US Dollar ETF Units FP (ASX:ZUSD) Declares $0.04 Interim Dividend

ETFs US Dollar ETF Units FP (ASX:ZUSD) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$11.06. ETFs US Dollar ETF Units FP has a 1-year low of A$10.41 ($7.38) and a 1-year high of A$11.65 ($8.26).

