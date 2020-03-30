Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lessened by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.8% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,818,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,196,172. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average is $63.85. The company has a market cap of $156.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

