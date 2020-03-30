First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (FDEU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 15th

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.
NYSE FDEU traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.32. 1,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,447. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Company Profile
