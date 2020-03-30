First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (FDEU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 15th

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

NYSE FDEU traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.32. 1,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,447. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

