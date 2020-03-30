Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock traded up $5.55 on Monday, hitting $196.10. 6,936,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,365,154. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $207.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.50 and a 200-day moving average of $224.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $251.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.20.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

