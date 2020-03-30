JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Target Price to $137.00

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $148.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

MKC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.11.

NYSE MKC traded up $10.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.79. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a fifty-two week low of $112.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2,441.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

