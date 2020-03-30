KP Tissue Inc (KPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on April 15th

KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

KPT traded up C$0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching C$9.90. 27,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,107. The stock has a market cap of $89.64 million and a P/E ratio of -14.47. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of C$7.73 and a twelve month high of C$11.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.81.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.36). On average, equities analysts anticipate that KP Tissue will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Spraley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,416.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on KPT shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

