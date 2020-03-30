KP Tissue Inc (KPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on April 15th

KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.
KPT traded up C$0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching C$9.90. 27,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,107. The stock has a market cap of $89.64 million and a P/E ratio of -14.47. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of C$7.73 and a twelve month high of C$11.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.81.
KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.36). On average, equities analysts anticipate that KP Tissue will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on KPT shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday.
About KP Tissue
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.
Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.