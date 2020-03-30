MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:MOT) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:MOT) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP has a 52 week low of A$2.00 ($1.42) and a 52 week high of A$2.10 ($1.49). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.07.

