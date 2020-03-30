MCP Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

MCP Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

MXT stock opened at A$1.61 ($1.14) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$2.03. MCP Master Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of A$1.34 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.09 ($1.48).

MCP Master Income Trust Company Profile

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

