MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is USA Mutuals Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International comprises approximately 5.9% of USA Mutuals Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,850,000 after acquiring an additional 718,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,406,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,078,000 after acquiring an additional 903,604 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lowered MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,801,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,402,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.76.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

