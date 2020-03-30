Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MOH. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.35. 488,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,141. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.25 and a 200 day moving average of $128.65.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total value of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

