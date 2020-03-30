Morgan Stanley Cuts Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $63.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on C. Cfra raised Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.18.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.08. The stock had a trading volume of 27,447,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,517,720. The company has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.21. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Citigroup by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

