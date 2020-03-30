MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.51

MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.51 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 2127314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered MOWI ASA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get MOWI ASA/ADR alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%.

About MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for MOWI ASA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOWI ASA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.