NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,007,955 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,405% from the previous session’s volume of 120,086 shares.The stock last traded at $1.15 and had previously closed at $0.85.

The stock has a market cap of $4.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77.

Get NANO DIMENSION/S alerts:

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter. NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 118.15%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NANO DIMENSION/S stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,259 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of NANO DIMENSION/S as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an additive electronics provider. The company offers DragonFly Pro precision system for additive manufacturing of printed electronics. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink, as well as provides Dragonfly and Switch software to manage design file and printing process.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for NANO DIMENSION/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NANO DIMENSION/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.