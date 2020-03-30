NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,007,955 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,405% from the previous session’s volume of 120,086 shares.The stock last traded at $1.15 and had previously closed at $0.85.
The stock has a market cap of $4.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77.
NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter. NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 118.15%.
About NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM)
Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an additive electronics provider. The company offers DragonFly Pro precision system for additive manufacturing of printed electronics. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink, as well as provides Dragonfly and Switch software to manage design file and printing process.
Featured Article: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for NANO DIMENSION/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NANO DIMENSION/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.