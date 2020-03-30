NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,937,721 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $14.06 on Monday, hitting $246.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,905,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911,514. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $113.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

