NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.05

NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.05 and last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 2002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of -0.23.

NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHNKY)

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

