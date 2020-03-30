Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 18,792,829 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 700% from the previous session’s volume of 2,350,103 shares.The stock last traded at $8.39 and had previously closed at $5.51.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $347.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

