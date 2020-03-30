PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 17,318,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,546% from the previous session’s volume of 372,759 shares.The stock last traded at $2.27 and had previously closed at $1.44.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PlusTherapeuticsInc . by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 50,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of PlusTherapeuticsInc . during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PlusTherapeuticsInc . during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlusTherapeuticsInc . during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 14.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

