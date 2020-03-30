PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Lowered to $107.00 at Morgan Stanley

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNC. Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.00.

NYSE PNC traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.97. 2,639,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837,788. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.55 and a 200-day moving average of $143.34.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 10,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 9,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,153,135 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

