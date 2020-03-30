PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Lowered to $107.00 at Morgan Stanley

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNC. Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.00.
NYSE PNC traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.97. 2,639,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837,788. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.55 and a 200-day moving average of $143.34.
In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 10,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 9,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,153,135 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PNC Financial Services Group
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.
