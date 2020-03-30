PVG Asset Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.9% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,527 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after buying an additional 2,061,958 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,234,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,028 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

JNJ stock traded up $9.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.01. 21,606,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,921,701. The company has a market cap of $324.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.31 and its 200-day moving average is $138.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.