PVG Asset Management Corp Buys New Stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK)

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 205,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000. Broadmark Realty Capital comprises approximately 3.7% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp owned 0.16% of Broadmark Realty Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $4,231,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $387,000.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

NASDAQ BRMK traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $7.18. 789,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,543. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $947.87 million and a P/E ratio of 29.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.37%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

In other Broadmark Realty Capital news, Director Daniel J. Hirsch purchased 10,000 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $64,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Linda Koa purchased 7,500 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $50,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $265,720.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,575 in the last 90 days.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.