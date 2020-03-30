PVG Asset Management Corp Has $869,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PVG Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 129.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,496 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.2% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819,241 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,078 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,496 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,991 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.67. 28,401,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,553,056. The company has a market cap of $171.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.19.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

