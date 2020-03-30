PVG Asset Management Corp Lowers Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

PVG Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,993 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,229 shares during the quarter. BP accounts for 1.4% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in BP were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of BP by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.92. 22,848,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,705,876. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. BP plc has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.16.

BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

