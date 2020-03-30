PVG Asset Management Corp Purchases New Holdings in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT)

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. PVG Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Vascular Biogenics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.35. 445,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,928. Vascular Biogenics Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,462.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. On average, analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VBLT. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

